The Cardington Red 8U girls’ softball team had a very successful season that ended with a championship. The team posted a perfect record during the regular season and then also went undefeated in the Morrow County tournament. In their four tournament games, they outscored their opponents 80-13 and only needed to play four innings each game due to winning by run-rule each time. In the championship game, pitcher Hadlee Fetter hit a walk-off grand slam to end that contest.

Courtesy Photo