The OHSAA recently has announced the 2023-24 divisions for football, volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

In football, Highland will remain in Division V. Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor also will stay put, with all three teams remaining in Division VI.

For volleyball, everyone also will remain in the same division, with Highland playing in Division II, Cardington and Northmor participating in Division III and Mount Gilead playing in Division IV.

Things will be the same in girls’ basketball. Highland remains in Division II, Cardington and Northmor will still be in Division III and Mount Gilead plays in Division IV.

Also, nothing will change in boys’ basketball. Highland remains in Division II, Cardington and Mount Gilead stay in Division III and Northmor will continue to play in Division IV.

All other fall and winter sports will be in the same divisions as last year, as this is the second year of the current base enrollment data cycle. Spring sports will have their divisions disclosed in the fall.

Information received from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.