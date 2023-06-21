Swimmers brave the chilly water for their first swim in the Mount Gilead pool Friday morning. The grand reopening of the Mount Gilead swimming pool included Village Council members, recreation board members and village residents.

A half-dozen children rode bikes and walked to the Mount Gilead pool Friday morning hoping to swim despite the 63-degree temperatures accompanied by a pesky drizzle.

To mark the grand reopening of the Mount Gilead pool, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at 11 a.m. After the ribbon cutting, kids jumped in to swim and commented, “The water is fine – really not that cold.”

Village Recreation Committee Chairman Brian Bulkowski said it’s likely the pool at 68 degrees felt warmer than the air outside.

Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver welcomed several residents, council members and Recreation Committee members to the grand reopening of the pool. She was happy to announce the pool entrance was free Friday and for all Fridays this summer. After a long three years without a pool in the village, the council approved having a free day on Friday every week to kick off the pool opening this summer.

Carver thanked the residents of the village for being patient while renovations took place. She listed many who had a part in pool improvements. She noted former Mayor Jamie Brucker had initiated the pool repairs and thanked Fox Plumbing and Heating of Galion, Studer Electric of Crestline, Astro Pools of Mansfield and Rietschlin Construction of Crestline.

Thanks also went to the Recreation Board for its work and planning along with the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce and the Real Deal Grill for their presence at the grand opening.

“Special thanks to Village Administrator Derek Allen and his wife, Darby, who spent many days, including holiday time at the pool to help it get completed,” Carver said. “A huge thank you to our village employees who worked tirelessly and countless hours to help us get to the finish line. I don’t think we realize as a village how lucky we are to have the outstanding, hard-working employees we are blessed to have.”

Pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Daily fees are $5 for adults and $4 for youths. Infants up to 3 are free. Season passes are also available for purchase.

Pool manager Joel Conrad said parties and special groups can book events at the pool, and individual daily passes can be purchased at the pool. However, season passes can only be purchased at the municipal building at 72 W. High St. in Mount Gilead.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.