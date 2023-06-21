Musician and educator Joanie Calem teaches a campfire song at Perry Cook Library’s summer reading program on June 7. Courtesy | Perry Cook Library

The Perry Cook Library in Mount Gilead is looking for youth individuals or a group of youth under the age of 18 to share their dream pollinator garden ideas. They can submit a drawing, video, written description, collage, or any other medium describing their dream pollinator garden.

KidsGardening and Wyman’s are teaming up to celebrate National Pollinator Month with the Bee Wild Contest. Thirty-five youth garden programs will win $200 to plant a pollinator garden. The monies would go toward planting a pollinator garden at the library. More information on the contest can be found at kidsgardening.org/beewildcontest-23.

Interested participants can gather ideas at the library’s June 21 summer reading program at the library. Perry Cook Library hosts OSU extension agents Carri Jagger and Amanda Staley at 11 a.m. for a program about bees and the best plants to consider when creating a pollinator garden.

For more information on the Bee Wild Contest or the summer reading program, call the library at 419-362-7181. A full schedule is available at www.perrycooklibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page.

The summer reading program is funded in part by a grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services and is awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

Submitted by the Perry Cook Library.