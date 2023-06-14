Visitors hear stories of Mount Gilead’s “Famous and Infamous” on the May Village Walking Tour with guide Robin Brucker (far right). Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Visitors hear stories of Mount Gilead’s “Famous and Infamous” on the May Village Walking Tour with guide Robin Brucker (far right). Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

What do the Human Fly, Kickapoo Indian Medicine Show, and rock and roll have in common?

To find the answer to that question, one will have to attend one of the Famous and Infamous Village Walking Tours, which began on May 9 in downtown Mount Gilead and is guided by Robin Brucker.

The Morrow County Historical Society found Brucker had a flair for walking tours when she guided the Murder, Mystery and Mayhem tours last fall. This year she has discovered a whole new group of local celebrities and misfits to entertain visitors on the Famous and Infamous walking tours.

Brucker gives much credit to historical society member Stan Sipe for researching stories and getting the history of these local characters.

The walking tours are about 45 minutes to an hour long with Brucker narrating the stories of people from the past who have lived celebrated and adventurous lives in Mount Gilead and around the country.

The walks are an easy stroll on sidewalks within a block or two of the Mount Gilead public square.

Walks begin at the Morrow County History Center at 17 W. High St. at 7 p.m. The next Famous and Infamous walk is June 29. Cost is $5 per person with all benefits going to the History Center and Morrow County Historical Society.

Brucker, a retired high school art teacher, will guide an architecture tour Aug. 8 and 24 with a look at styles of architecture in Mount Gilead.

For all those who are fans of Brucker’s Murder, Mystery and Mayhem walks, she promises to return in October with Murder, Mystery and Mayhem 2.0.

The History Center will be open every Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. throughout the summer.

Summer exhibits at the History Center include “Feed Sacks and Aprons,” Photography and I Do, a photography exhibit of local weddings.

The Historical Society will host an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, June 25, from 2-4 p.m. at the Cross House on the lawn at 85 E. Marion St. There will be an exhibit titled “Dolls” in the Cross House.

The History Center’s July exhibit will celebrate “Christmas in July” with an additional exhibit of “Gadgets and Tools.”

The History Center will host “Sip and Pour” on July 10 with an activity creating coasters using the poured method. Space is limited with reservations required. Call for reservations with Patti 419-560-3640 or Robin 419-768-1238.

On July 30, Kevin Evans will give a history talk on Dr. Tucker, who is known for the famous Mount Gilead Cure.

Additional dates the History Center will be open are during Farm Days on Aug. 4, 5 and 6 and on Aug. 14 and 15 History Center will be open during the Car Show from 6-8 p.m. and on Community Day from 11-4 p.m.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.