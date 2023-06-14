Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected].

First Wednesdays

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

Every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High Street, Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

June 15

Summer Reading: Lindsay Bonilla at 10 a.m. at the Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Don’t miss this Ohio author and storyteller as she performs interactive stories that will enthrall you and make you believe you are in a faraway land.

June 15, 22, 29

Lunch ‘N Legos from noon to 1 p.m. at the Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Watch a video to get inspired while you eat, then complete a building challenge. Kids 18 and under.

June 16-17

The Edison Methodist Church will hold its annual Rummage/Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and from 9 to noon on Saturday, June 17.

The church is located at 333 S. Boundary St., Edison.

June 17

The Morrow County Farm Bureau will host a drive-it-yourself Agricultural Tour of Morrow County on Saturday, June 17. The tour is composed of three stops, and it is both family friendly and free. It starts at Fisher Ag Service; 4579 Mt Gilead – Cardington Road 126 at 12:30 p.m.. Then will go to Scott McFarland Performance Horses at Breez E Noll (Jim and Linda Potts), 4297 County Road 98. The final stop will be at JM Cutting Horses LLC at 4292 County Road 98.

June 20

The Mt. Gilead Exempted Village School District will hold its annual Records Commission meeting per ORC 121.22 section 149.41 at 6:50 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 145 N. Cherry St., Mt. Gilead.

June 23

First Chapter Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Enjoy listening to the first chapter of an amazing book while you eat lunch, Kids 18 and under.

June 24

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St. in Mt. Gilead, will be hosting the Fourth Saturday Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.

Proceeds will be donated to Gilead Fitness.

June 28

The Northmor Board of Education has changed its June meeting from Tuesday, June 20, to Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Board of Education Office.

June 29, July 11, July 20

7 p.m. – “The Famous and the Infamous” walking tour starts at 7 p.m. at the Morrow County History Center on the Square. Learn about the people who have passed through Mt. Gilead. The Morrow County Historical Society is asking for a $5 donation per person for the factual, family-friendly tour. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time and should wear walking shoes. The 60-minute, four-block walking tour does not operate in dangerous or threatening weather.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected]. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.