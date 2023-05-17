Edison Council talks waterlines, speeding

By Alberta Stojkovic

At a recent Edison Village Council meeting, Village Administrator Mary Neviska said Delco is still completing work on the replacement of waterlines in the village.

The village office has received some calls about water shutoffs without notification from Delco. Council members said they have had complaints about a really strong chlorine smell in the water. Some have gotten calls about weak water pressure.

Neviska said Delco has pledged to put the torn up streets and grass back in order after work is completed. They will be planting grass and repairing streets. Residents should give the village office a call to report problems so Neviska can take questions to Delco.

The bill for the new grinder for the sewer system was over $24,000, and the new generator was also purchased. Neviska said both will be paid with grant money.

Council member Mary Swartwood said there is still a problem with speeding on Boundary Street. There was discussion of installation of speed bumps. Stop signs have made some difference in slowing drivers, but some residents ignore them or aren’t aware of them.

Mayor Patti Feustal said people need to be reminded stop signs are at intersections where the school bus stops are located.

“Stop signs and speeding is about the safety of children – and also older adults,” Feustal said, adding she will contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about speeding in the village.

Council member Kent Kanniard said the fire extinguishers expired in April in the Edison Municipal Building. The pressures for the extinguishers need to be checked and tags need to be updated. Feustal will make contacts about this.

Council member Chris Kneipp brought up the subject of rising electric and utility rates.

Feustal suggested the Utilities Committee meet with her and Jamie Brucker at the Morrow County Economic Development Office. She thought Brucker may have some suggestions on how utility rates can be negotiated, or other utility sources could be used.

Feustal asked the council to confirm it wants to go forward with LED street lights as described in the First Energy agreement.

Council members agreed it is time to go forward with replacing lights as they burn out. The First Energy agreement will go into effect June 1.

Bills for April were approved for $41,617.53. Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn said $6,927.36 was for the Mount Gilead Fire Department for their services. He said the bill for the grinder for the sewer system was $24,379. Total bill payment to date of $4,381.29 for May was approved.

