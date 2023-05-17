Highland SB advances to district finals

Staff Report

Highland was able to advance to its first district finals in softball since 2010 thanks to a dramatic 6-5 win over host Granville in nine innings on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (13-10), who were the eighth seed in the Central District for Division II, trailed their second-seeded opponents by a 3-1 margin after two innings, but battled back with one in the fourth and two in the sixth to jump in front 4-3. The Blue Aces responded with one score in the home half of the sixth to tie the game again. After a scoreless seventh inning, the game went to extras.

Neither team would score in the eighth, but Highland got a pair of runs in the ninth to lead 6-4. Granville would lead off their half of the inning with a solo home run, but the Scots were able to settle down and get out of the inning with no further damage done to pick up the win.

Stevie Asher went the distance for Highland. She gave up eight hits in her nine innings, while striking out nine and walking one. The Scots recorded 10 hits in the game, including a home run by Abby Jordan. Dalaynie Hernandez recorded three singles, while both Guinevere Jackson and Kate Clements finished with two.

