Highland baseball gets Friday win

Staff Report

Highland bounced back in baseball on Friday, topping Newark Catholic by a 7-4 count.

The team finished with only four hits, including doubles by Brock Church and Jayden Collins, but took advantage of nine walks and four Green Wave errors. Zachary Schmidt picked up the win. He, Jace Brooks and Drew Altizer totaled four strikeouts and gave up nine hits.

Cardington Pirates

River Valley battled back from a large early deficit to defeat Cardington 17-8 in baseball on Friday.

The Pirates got doubles from Drew Etgen, Wyatt Denney and Merek McClure. A.J. Hall and Denton Garrison both added a pair of singles.

Denney suffered the loss in relief. He, McClure, Cadin Dewitt and Journey Williamson combined to strike out two, walk 10 and give up 13 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Plymouth pulled away from host Mount Gilead late in taking a 15-8 win over the Indians Friday.

MG got two doubles from Nick Garvey, while Carter Kennon added a double. Both Judah Reid and Hayden Somerlot finished with two singles. Hayden Pangborn suffered the loss in relief. He teamed up with Gage Baker, Graham Sherbourne and Cole Fricke to give up 14 hits and six walks, while striking out five.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS