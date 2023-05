Staff Report

On Friday, Northmor got a no-hitter from Shelby Cooper in beating Mansfield Senior by a 14-1 count.

Cooper gave up six walks and struck out eight in earning the win. She also added a double and single at the plate. Madison Simpson tallied a home run, double and single. Also, Emily Zeger, Raelyn Fulk and Lexi See all had two singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS