Highland track in MOAC championships

Juliette Laracuente-Huebner led the Highland girls’ track team to a fourth-place finish at the MOAC track and field meet by winning all four events she participated in.

During Tuesday’s session, she leapt 18’2.25” to win the long jump and cleared 5’3” to take first in the high jump. On Thursday, she finished the 100 hurdles in 14.27 and won the 200 in a meet record 25.18. She also set a meet record in the prelims of the 100 hurdles on Tuesday, winning her heat in 14.12.

The Scots, who finished with 81 points, had one other top-three finish. In the discus, Margaret Hennell took third place with an effort of 98’4”.

The boys’ team placed fifth with 78.5 points. Both the boys’ and girls’ meets were won by Shelby.

The Scots finished second in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:34.93 and also were second in the 1600-meter relay in 3:33.49.

Gavin DeBord finished second in the high jump by clearing 6’2”. The team had two top-three placers in the pole vault, with Kieran Taylor taking second place (11’6”) and Darren Styer finishing third (11’).

Gavin Hankins added a third-place finish in the 400. His time was 53.58.

