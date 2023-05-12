Cardington baseball edges Northmor Thursday

Staff Report

On Thursday, Cardington got two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Northmor 5-4, avenging their Tuesday loss to the Golden Knights.

Denton Garrison had a double for the Pirates, while Journey Williamson finished with a pair of singles. Dillon Minturn picked up the win. He struck out four, while giving up nine hits.

Grant Bentley was the pitcher of record for Northmor. He struck out five, walked three and gave up six hits, while also recording a double and single. Trevor Brubaker led the team’s offense with two doubles and a single. Cooper Thomas also had two singles.

