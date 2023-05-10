Ferris wheel coming to Columbus Zoo

POWELL – For this year only, adventure seekers at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will soon have a unique bird’s eye view of the park. At 110 feet tall, the Columbus Zoo’s new Ferris Wheel addition — Adventure Sky Wheel — will open on Saturday, May 27.

Featuring 24 gondolas, a rotation velocity of 2.6 revolutions per minute, a wheel diameter of 96 feet, and multicolored LED lights that will be visible during evening events, Adventure Sky Wheel will offer the first opportunity for guests to ride a Ferris wheel near the zoo since the former waterpark, Wyandot Lake, was purchased in 2006. It is also one of only three giant Ferris wheels in Ohio.

Lamberink B.V. manufactured this Ferris wheel in the Netherlands, and it will be brought to the zoo by the Kissel Entertainment Company of Okeana, Ohio. Guests will find Adventure Sky Wheel in the zoo’s Adventure Cove region next to the Tidal Twist roller coaster, where it will be available for rides through the last day of the Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 29.

“Each year, we look for new ways to engage our guests to help ensure that every experience is exciting, memorable and meaningful. Adventure Sky Wheel provides a fun opportunity to help create a family experience that brings people together while offering an incredible view of our Zoo and animal habitats. One of the best parts of all is that revenue from the rides and attractions helps to support the Zoo’s operating budget, which also benefits the Zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts as we carry out of our mission of empowering people and saving wildlife,” said Anthony Sabo, vice president of Zoombezi Bay & Guest Services.

“Our company is thrilled to book this spectacular ride at the Columbus Zoo,” said R.A. Kissel, president of Kissel Entertainment. “When we bought the Lamberink 33M Ferris Wheel, our goal was to locate it in a popular family attraction. The Columbus Zoo provides a superior location for the Ferris wheel and Zoo management shares our values on ride safety, quality, and maintenance.”

The minimum height requirements for Adventure Sky Wheel are 36 inches accompanied by supervising companions, and 42 inches without a supervising companion. Each gondola holds a maximum of six riders, and no single riders are permitted.

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.