Highland holds ‘Arts Spectacular’

MARENGO — Highland Middle School and High School concert and art show lived up to their billing as “spectacular” this spring with the addition of a craft show and food trucks along with music and displays of art.

The Highland community filled the Highland High School auditorium and halls April 29 to see students’ art work and hear both the middle school and high school bands in the spring show titled “Arts Spectacular.”

Tami Colley, treasurer for Highland Music Boosters, said the newest event this year was the addition of the craft show featuring 30 local crafters with items to purchase in the gymnasium.

Music Booster Secretary Logan Denman said she got the idea of inviting crafters as a fundraiser for the band. She was proud to talk about the latest band trip to perform in the Disney Parade in Florida this January. Boosters also touted the band accomplishments at the OMEA contest last fall and trophies the band has won over the past two years.

It was a full afternoon for the music department with the sixth grade band opening the program and performances continuing from the middle school and high school bands throughout the afternoon along with individual instrumental performances until 7 p.m.

As students and families came and went throughout the day, they took time to enjoy the displays of artwork decorating the halls.

By the end of the day, Band Director Amy Arnett-Tomasek was pleased they had raised about $3,000.

She thanked all who participated in the show as well as those volunteers who helped make it a success this year.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.