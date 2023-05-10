Long to be honored at banquet

The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association will hold its 93rd annual banquet later this month, and with it, longtime Morrow County Sentinel reporter and Alumni Association Treasurer Evelyn Long’s memory and service to the community will be honored.

Long, who passed away on Feb. 16, spent 35 years serving as the association’s treasurer, and her dedication to the entire Cardington community led to the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education passing a resolution on March 13 to recognize Long. The resolution declared the Saturday before Memorial Day as “Evelyn Long Day” in accordance with the Alumni Association’s annual banquet.

This year’s banquet will be held on Saturday, May 27, at Cardington-Lincoln High School. At 2 p.m., the event will begin with a tour of the Nichols Street building, which now serves as the elementary school. The tour will be led by Long’s son, Alan. At 3 p.m., the doors to the high school will open for social hour.

The class of 1973, which will be celebrating its 50th reunion, will gather in the high school library during the social hour. Other classes wishing to hold reunions may also reserve a classroom for the social hour.

A welcoming and opening prayer will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner being served. The meal will consist of pot roast, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, and a dessert of assorted cheesecakes. After dinner, Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association President Quinn Maceyko will emcee the scheduled program, which will feature an Alumni Hall of Fame induction, a 50-year class celebration, a memorial service led by Secretary/Treasurer Darlene Wallace and scholarship presentations. The social hour will continue with snacks following the conclusion of the program.

Registration for the banquet is currently open and can be completed by calling Wallace at 740-751-3532 or Maceyko at 419-834-3272. The cost to attend the banquet is $25, and all alumni and their guests are welcome to attend. Registration will remain open through Wednesday, May 17.

Information for this story was provided by the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association.