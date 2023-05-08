Hammond’s one hit bid leads Northmor past Galion

GALION — Northmor protected their home turf with a dominating win over Galion on Monday evening. The Golden Knights defeated the Tigers in six innings, 10-0.

It was Northmor who put together nine hits and no errors to pick up win No. 16 on their season. Drew Hammond was stellar on the mound for the Golden Knights with a complete game effort. Hammond allowed just one hit, which was an infield single that Braxton Prosser hustled out for the Tigers. The Northmor pitcher struck out eight batters and walked just one.

Trevor Brubaker got the scoring started for Northmor in the bottom of the second with a deep sacrifice fly to left field. Just one batter later, Bryce Cooper drove in another run with a single. The next batter was Grant Bentley, who also drove in a run with a single. Northmor took a 3-0 lead in the second but that was just the start.

A scoreless third went by for both teams, then it was Northmor again getting active in the fourth. Run No. 4 came on an error, then Hammond brought in a pair of runs with a double down the third base line. Galion (9-8) doubled up Northmor to get out of the inning, trailing 6-0.

Cooper picked up his second run batted in on the evening on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the fifth for Northmor. Bentley then poked a single through the middle of the infield to add another run. After Bodi Workman was plunked by a pitch, Galion threw home on a fielder’s choice to stop a run from scoring. Hammond was able to draw a bases-loaded walk to give the Golden Knight a 9-0 lead.

Issac Black brought run No. 10 through with a single that scored Brubaker to end the ball game.

Bentley and Cooper each had two hits for Northmor.

Landon Prosser pitched the first three innings and allowed five earned runs — he also struck out four batters. Trey Longwell pitched two innings in relief and was charged with one earned run. Jimmy Hardy finished out the final two hits for Galion.

This week, Northmor will play Cardington twice, Buckeye Central, and Lucas before they begin postseason play next week.

Galion will host River Valley on Tuesday.