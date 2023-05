Staff Report

Mount Gilead couldn’t get untracked at home against Marion Harding Monday night in suffering a 10-0 loss in baseball.

The Indians were held to a pair of singles in the game. Cole Fricke suffered the loss. He and Cameron Vickers both pitched three innings, with the two combining to strike out four, walk three and give up 13 hits.

