MG school board honors John A. Lee Award nominees

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village Board of Education began its April 18 meeting with recognition of non-teaching employees who demonstrate leadership, outstanding service to the school district, and commitment to students and the community.

Mount Gilead Superintendent Zack Howard said the John A. Lee Award nominees are selected by their peers. This is the second year the award will be given out.

Nominees for the 2022-2023 school year include:

• Kierra McAvoy helps students at all grade levels with assignments as well as helping with the after school program.

• Stacy Gabriel aids office staff, health clinic, preschool, school psychology and the director of student services.

• Tracy Gray puts much time and effort into building curriculum and instructional plans. Gray is often coaching troubled students through SEL principles. She brought instructors from OSU Extension to expand her STEM program.

• Lisa Huddleston is a familiar face at the Park Avenue Elementary as a crosswalk guard. She is out there in rain, snow, cold or sunshine with her stop sign and yellow vest. She knows her students by name and makes sure they are safe.

• Jenny Torrey has a smile daily and is known for working behind the scenes. She is a good listener and goes above and beyond the call of duty.

The John A. Lee Award winner will be chosen by a committee comprised of one board member, three Mount Gilead community members and three district administrators.

The board also honored Band Director Ross Runyon. The Mount Gilead High School band recently earned a “Superior” rating and qualified for the state competition of the Ohio Music Educators Association.

The board and those in attendance applauded Park Avenue teacher Maggie McElroy on her service as she retires after 35 years with the school district.

In other business:

• The board approved the service agreement of New EMIS Coordinator Cohort between META Solutions and the district effective July 1 to June 30, 2024. The board approved the agreement between the district and LearnWell for services from July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.

• The board approved a life insurance policy (AD&D) in the amount of $25,000 for bus drivers and cafeteria cooks who are contracted for 20 hours or more per week paid by the board and effective July 1.

• The board accepted an anonymous donation in the amount of $10,000 for addiction and mental health services and programs.

• A student accident insurance program was approved and Medical Mutual employee insurance rates effective July 1 were approved.

• Individuals approved for employment were Gil D’Avanzo, substitute custodian; Kelsey Kincaid (Lewis), substitute aide effective March 31; and Chelsey McChesney, Building Leadership Team.

For the 2023-2024 school year those approved were Kerry Ruhl, physical therapist, and Abigail Stepp, Park Avenue music teacher..

• Caleb Dettra was approved as volunteer assistant softball coach.

• The quote from Coro Med for Zoll AEDs in the amount of $11,930 was approved.

• The board approved three to work on the district theme at the Morrow County Fair: Tyler Butler, Robin Conrad and Maria Miller.

• The board approved a quote from BCU Electric to update and improve the sound system in the high school gymnasium based on the estimate.

The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Mount Gilead Middle School.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.