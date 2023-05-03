County preps for eclipse

Morrow County Emergency Management/Homeland Security Director John Harsch spoke to members of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce on April 18 about the total solar eclipse passing through Ohio between 3 and 3:10 p.m. on April 8, 2024.

Harsch emphasized the importance of the event since the United States won’t see another total eclipse until 2044, and Ohio’s next one will be in 2099. For three to four minutes, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, covering the view of the sun and bringing total darkness for part of the Earth.

The path of the eclipse will be about 124 miles wide running from the southwest in Texas to northeast in Canada. Harsch said Forest, Ohio, in Hardin County will be at the “dead center” of the path.

Harsch listed problems that come to an area where there is good visibility of the eclipse. This happened in Kentucky in August 2017 when the last total eclipse came to the United States.

Kentucky saw its highways get congested as tourists flocked in from other states. It also affected business as thousands looked for a hotel, campsites, restaurants and restrooms.

Cell phone service may also be affected with an increase in use, so they are now looking for ham radio operators for backup communications. Schools are likely to be closed the day of the eclipse.

The Morrow County Fairgrounds is being considered for concessions and additional campsites.

Harsch is working with law enforcement on considering traffic congestion and other problems they may need to respond to with additional people in the area.

Businesses in the community will need to prepare for the possibility of 100,000 or more coming into and through the county to view the solar eclipse.

“Think about how this will affect your business,” Harsch said, adding there will be opportunities for businesses as well as challenges.

Chamber members asked about where people can get the eyeware necessary for viewing an eclipse. Harsch directed them to the website http://eclipse2024.org for information on eyeware and other details concerning the eclipse. There is also animation of towns and cities on the eclipse2024.org site to see how the total eclipse will occur.

Harsch also shared information about Hyper-Reach emergency notices and weather alerts available by visiting http://hyper-reach.com/ohmorrowsignup.html.

The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce meets every third Tuesday at noon in various locations around the county. The next meeting is May 16 at noon in the Ag Credit Building, 5362 U.S. Route 42, Mount Gilead. For more information, visit www.morrowchamber.com.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.