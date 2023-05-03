MOESC hires new HR director

MANSFIELD — Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) is proud to announce the hiring of a new director of human resources, Jennifer Reed.

Reed will provide leadership and coordination of the human resource operations for MOESC. She brings an extensive background in the field of human resources, having most recently worked at Rable Machine, Inc. as the human resources manager. She also spent over 17 years at Avita Health System where she was their human resources manager, as well as focusing on regulatory compliance. She holds a bachelor’s in psychology and earned her master’s in human resource management through Franklin University.

“We have a strong team of dedicated individuals who continuously demonstrate their commitment to students, the educational profession, and our communities. I am excited to join the MOESC team and look forward to supporting the organization’s mission, vision, and goals through human resource-related initiatives to drive its continued success,” Reed stated.

Kevin Kimmel, the superintendent of MOESC, said, “I would like to welcome Jennifer to Mid-Ohio ESC as our new director of human resources and I look forward to her vast background in human resources to strengthen our organization so we can continue to expand our support to our client districts and the staff that provides these services.”

MOESC provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.