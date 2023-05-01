MG track teams place well at Mapleton

Mount Gilead’s track teams competed at Friday’s Josh Olin Night Invitational at Mapleton, with the girls placing second with 82 points and the boys taking third with 90.

The girls got a pair of wins by Madilyn Elson. She was first in the 200 with a time of 27.09 and also won the 400 in 1:04.62. Elson also teamed with Grace Shipman, Natalie Waugh and Faith White to win the 400 relay in 53.64.

Shipman also finished second in the pole vault by clearing 8’6”. The team also got a pair of top-three places in the discus. Abby Leonhard placed second by throwing 104’3”, while Mikala Harris took third with an effort of 101’8”. Kimberly Staley ran third in the 1600 in 5:41.11.

The boys’ team won a pair of relays. Owen High, Quade Harris, Jonathan Miller and Matthew Bland took the 400 relay in 45.74. In the 3200 relay, Parker Bartlett, Owen Hershner, Will Baker and Aaron Gannon teamed up to win in 8:21.34.

Baker also won the 1600 in 4:34.11, while Bartlett took first in the 3200 with a time of 9:58.82. High added a win in the high jump by clearing 5’10”.

Bland finished second in the long jump with a distance of 19’5.5”. Harris also was third in the 200 in 23.67. Also finishing third were the 800 relay of Abram Shonk, Harris, Miller and Bland (1:34.95) and the 1600 relay of Harris, Miller, Baker and Bland (3:41.26).

Highland Scots

Highland’s Juliette Laracuente-Huebner had a big two days at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday and Friday, competing in four events and getting three first place finishes and one second.

On Thursday, she broke the meet and Highland record in the triple jump, winning it with a total distance of 41’0.25”. The previous record had been set in 2010 by Erin Busbee of Cleveland Collinswood at 39’4.25”.

She also won the high jump with an effort of 5’6” on Thursday and also broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.97 in the preliminary heats.

On Friday, she finished in second place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.39. She also picked up her third win of the competition in the long jump. Her winning leap was 19’7.5” — more than two feet better than the second-place competitor.

