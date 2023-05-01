Northmor SB has strong week

Northmor softball was edged at Fredericktown on Monday by a 2-1 count.

The Golden Knights were held to three singles in the game. Kate Kissling was the pitcher of record. She struck out two and scattered seven hits.

On Tuesday, Northmor blitzed host Utica by a 15-7 score.

In the non-conference game, the Golden Knights finished with 12 hits. McKenna VanDyke had a home run and single, while Raelyn Fulk tallied a triple. Kissling finished with a double and single and Taylor Cantrell added a double. Madison Simpson contributed a pair of singles.

Kissling also earned the win. She gave up eight hits, while striking out seven and walking three.

Northmor made it two wins in a row on Thursday, as they defeated visiting Fredericktown by a 6-5 margin after scoring in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie.

Kissling picked up two home runs in the game, while Simpson added a homer and a double. Shelby Cooper also had two hits, recording a triple and single. Cooper also pitched five innings for the win. She and Kissling combined to strike out two, walk one and give up 10 hits.

Northmor picked up a dominating win over host Colonel Crawford on Thursday, winning by a 10-3 margin.

The Golden Knights picked up 13 hits in the game, with Fulk connecting for a home run. Mahaila Strobel added a triple, double and single. Simpson, Cantrell and VanDyke all had doubles, with Simpson adding two singles and Cantrell also contributing a single.

Kissling went the distance for the win. She struck out three, walked three and gave up six hits.

Northmor added a doubleheader sweep of South Central on Saturday, winning by scores of 6-1 and 11-1.

In the first game, Cooper struck out 15 and walked three, while pitching a three-hitter. Offensively, the team got a home run from Strobel.

In the second game, Kissling struck out six, walked one and gave up six hits to earn the decision. Strobel had a double and two singles, while Simpson finished with a double and single. Emily Zeger had two hits, as did Cantrell and Katalina Roseberry.

Cardington Pirates

Centerburg scored four runs in the first inning against visiting Cardington in softball Monday and was able to hold on to pick up a 4-3 decision.

Kayden Burchett finished with a triple to lead the Pirate offense, which mustered three hits on the day. Ari Simpson suffered the loss. She and Genevieve Longsdorf finished with nine strikeouts, while giving eight hits.

The Lady Pirates were unable to get untracked offensively on Tuesday when they traveled to East Knox.

In losing 5-0, the Pirates were held to a pair of singles. Genevieve Longsdorf struck out 10 and walked two, while giving up five hits, but the team was hurt by five errors committed by the defense.

In Cardington’s rematch with Centerburg on Wednesday, they were able to battle back and score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 victory.

The Lady Pirates finished with five hits in the game, including a triple by Myleigh Bishop. Longsdorf went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up seven hits and one walk, but also struck out 13 Trojans.

Highland Scots

Highland made it two in a row against Galion this softball season when they went on the road Wednesday and claimed a 7-3 win.

Asher earned the win. She struck out seven, walked three and gave up nine hits. Both Aubree Bellamy and Kaymi Lewis had doubles, with Bellamy also hitting a single. Guinevere Jackson and Abby Jordan both had a pair of singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead softball team was upended 18-2 by visiting East Knox on Wednesday.

Offensively, both Greer Simpson and Lillian Ward had a double and single. Kierra Main added a pair of singles. Hayleigh Brown and Lindsey Ayers shared pitching duties, with Brown picking up the decision. The duo struck out three, walked eight and gave up 17 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS