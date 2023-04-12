Smith retires after truck driving for over 55 years

GREENVILLE – Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Warren Smith. Warren is a Morrow County Ohio resident and has been a professional truck driver for over 55 years. His driving career started in 1968 for Schneider Milling Service where he hauled various types of concrete products for 10 years. In 1978 he joined Vigortone Minerals, the company was purchased numerous times over the years, he eventually joined the Trans Alliance team of drivers when they acquired the Provimi-NTS fleet in 2013. During his career he drove over 5 million miles delivering animal feed products around the country and was always a consistent Top Performer in the company’s Safety Program. Warren is looking forward to enjoying his retirement with friends and family. Trans Alliance and their customers will miss his professionalism and wish him a happy retirement.

Trans Alliance, LLC is a freight carrier and logistics company that was formed in 2012 after a change of ownership to replace the former Garber Ag Freight, Inc that was established in 1994. Trans Alliance has terminals with repair facilities in Greenville, OH and Fremont, NE, and primarily serves the Agriculture and Pet food Industries hauling bulk and dry van commodities.

