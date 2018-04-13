Local players in District 11 All-Star games

Pictured with Cardington’s Sage Brannon (l) are the three Morrow County basketball players who competed in the District 11 All-Star game on April 6. From left to right are Jason Bolha of Mount Gilead, Brock Pletcher of Northmor and Garrett Wagner of Cardington.

Sage Brannon (l) and Kyndall Spires of Cardington represented Morrow County in the District 11 All-Star girls’ basketball game on April 6. Their team won 69-57, with Brannon leading the team with 21 points.

Cardington’s Sage Brannon was named the Division III District 11 Player of the Year.