Wolfpak promotes Timberwolf class

Wolfpak promoted their Timberwolf class on March 15. In the back row are (l-r): Justin Berthold, Aria Wright, Colton Peters, assistant instructor Justin Burkey and Quillan Rocks. Middle row: Justin Bowersmith, Channing Redman, Jase Barlow, Ian Furr, Brycen Gaberial and Landin Holt. Front row: Chessa Redman, Gavin Smith and Master Sam Wolf. Not shown are Braylin Romshak and Cohan Hurst.

Wolfpak promoted their Timberwolf class on March 15. In the back row are (l-r): Justin Berthold, Aria Wright, Colton Peters, assistant instructor Justin Burkey and Quillan Rocks. Middle row: Justin Bowersmith, Channing Redman, Jase Barlow, Ian Furr, Brycen Gaberial and Landin Holt. Front row: Chessa Redman, Gavin Smith and Master Sam Wolf. Not shown are Braylin Romshak and Cohan Hurst. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_promotion.jpg Wolfpak promoted their Timberwolf class on March 15. In the back row are (l-r): Justin Berthold, Aria Wright, Colton Peters, assistant instructor Justin Burkey and Quillan Rocks. Middle row: Justin Bowersmith, Channing Redman, Jase Barlow, Ian Furr, Brycen Gaberial and Landin Holt. Front row: Chessa Redman, Gavin Smith and Master Sam Wolf. Not shown are Braylin Romshak and Cohan Hurst. Courtesy Photo