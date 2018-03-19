Posted on by

Wolfpak promotes Timberwolf class

Wolfpak promoted their Timberwolf class on March 15. In the back row are (l-r): Justin Berthold, Aria Wright, Colton Peters, assistant instructor Justin Burkey and Quillan Rocks. Middle row: Justin Bowersmith, Channing Redman, Jase Barlow, Ian Furr, Brycen Gaberial and Landin Holt. Front row: Chessa Redman, Gavin Smith and Master Sam Wolf. Not shown are Braylin Romshak and Cohan Hurst.

Courtesy Photo

