Cardington boys open tournament with road win

After a 2-20 regular season, the Cardington Pirates opened the Division IV postseason in fine fashion, shocking third-seeded Berne Union by a 58-50 margin to advance past the first round.

The Pirates had to overcome a slow start, as their hosts took a 17-7 lead after the opening period. However, they would rally for 22 points in the second period and held a 29-24 lead at the intermission. Both team scored eight in the third period to keep the score at a five-point margin. Cardington would then finish strongly, taking a 21-18 edge in the final quarter to finish on top.

Both Garrett Wagner and Avery Harper scored 14 to pace the Pirate offense. Trey Brininger tallied 13 and Brandon Steckel finished with eight.

