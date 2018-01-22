Denes earns trapshooting accolades

Ryan Denes of Marengo has been selected to the 2018 Sub-Junior (under the age of 15) All-American trapshooting second team, according to the Amateur Trapshooting Association, which determines the teams. More than 100 years old, trapshooting is a competitive sport of shooting at clay targets with a shotgun.

The ATA hosts both the Grand American (an 11-day world tournament which in August drew 3,404 contestants to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Ill.) and a series of “satellite” Grands (smaller, regional tournaments providing Grand American-style trophies and competition). The association also sponsors five zone shoots.

To be considered for the All-American team, Denes had to meet a minimum target requirement and he had to have competed in at least three states. Selection was made based on All-American points accumulated while winning trophies and posting high scores at tournaments throughout the country during the 2017 ATA target year.

Denes proved his trapshooting excellence on his homegrounds at the Ohio State shoot, earning six trophies and the top spot in his category in the 400-target all-around competition. At the New York State shoot, Denes was victorious six times, and dominated his non-resident category peers in the championship singles, handicap and all-around races. At the Florida State shoot he earned nine awards, one of which was for impressively dominating the entire field of non-resident competitors in a preliminary handicap event.

His performances at the Grand American, and at the Great Lakes and Southern Satellite Grand Americans, further demonstrated Denes’ trapshooting skills, as he added another ten trophies to his 2017 collection, as well as an abundance of team selection points to his record.

Finishing his 2017 tournament year at the Cardinal Classic shoot, Denes scored extremely well throughout the competition, and he captured the Sub-Junior top prize in the doubles championship.

Denes is a two-time All-Ohio Team member and the 2017 SCTP national handicap champion. In addition to trapshooting, the eighth grade student at Highland is active in wrestling and archery. He also enjoys hunting and fishing.

Information received from Angie Denes and the Amateur Trapshooting Association.

