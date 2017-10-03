MG’s Graham barely misses trip to state golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham barely missed out on a trip to the Division II state girls’ golf meet on Monday.

Competing at the district hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course, Graham finished third overall and second among individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team with a round of 80. However, only the top team and top individual advanced. The sole state-qualifying individual was Gabby Thomas of Johnstown-Monroe, who topped Graham by one shot with a round of 79.

Also competing in the district meet was Cardington’s Sage Brannon, who finished 34th by shooting 133.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS