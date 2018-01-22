Chamber jump starts ’18 with breakfast

MOUNT GILEAD — Chamber members braved the cold weather and snowy road conditions to jump start 2018. Candlewood Lake graciously hosted the jumpstart breakfast Jan. 16 and shared information about its community.

Newly elected Chamber of Commerce President LeAnne Gompf shared an inspirational minute about living with intention in 2018. She encouraged the members in attendance to keep a positive mindset and surround themselves with like-minded people that share the same core values.

Gompf shared that first realizing that life is made of choices. Attitudes and decisions do not have to be to determined by our past, but can be chosen moving forward.

Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis gave a brief update regarding county improvements and goals moving forward concluding exciting growth is anticipated for our county.

The program concluded with door prizes donated by Chamber Executive Director, Shelley Planey and Gene Gompf of Gompf Funeral Service.

The next Chamber event will be the Feb. 20 luncheon at the Morrow County Hospital beginning at noon. The program will concentrate on living a Heart Healthy Lifestyle in the midst of daily stresses.

If you would like more information on how you can be involved with Chamber contact Shelley Planey at 419-946-2821.