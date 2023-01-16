Highland bowlers in Cougar Classic

Both Highland bowling teams placed fourth in the Mount Vernon Nazarene University Cougar Classic on Saturday.

The meet consisted of four regular games, five baker games and then stepladder baker finals.

For the Lady Scots, two bowlers finished in the top 10. Shelby Michels took ninth place, while Elyssa Reigles was 10th. Also, Jo Burson finished 11th.

In the boys’ meet, Trevor Stewart took seventh place. Ben Harris tallied 12th overall.

On Friday, the Scot bowlers fell in a match against visiting Harding.

The boys’ team lost 2158-1741 with Stewart having a 211 game and 381 series. In the girls’ match, Highland fell 1648-1387. Ryleigh Dewart had a 153 game, while Michels rolled a 141 game.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS