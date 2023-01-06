Highland bowlers split with Pleasant

The Highland girls’ bowling team picked up a win over Pleasant Wednesday by a 1626-1556 score.

Elyssa Reigles had a good day for the Scots. She had the overall high game of 220 and overall high series of 386.

The boys’ team fell by a 2516-1660 score. Trevor Stewart had the team’s high game of 193, while Ben Harris had games of 187 and 171 for a 358 series. First-year bowler Cajun Crawford added a 152 game.

Staff Report

