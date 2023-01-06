Boys’ teams see first action of new year

Staff Report

On Wednesday, the Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team fell at Grandview by a 69-52 score.

MG trailed 17-12 after eight minutes of action and their hosts steadily added to their advantage. The score was 38-24 at the half and 57-38 after three quarters. The Indians took a 14-12 advantage in the fourth, but would not be able to erase their deficit.

Matthew Bland led the team with 21 points, hitting three three-pointers. Aaron Gannon scored 12 and Carter Kennon added 11, also connecting three times from deep.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team fell at River Valley 72-52 on Thursday.

The Vikings controlled the action throughout the first three quarters, leading 18-8 after eight minutes, 34-19 at the half and 56-28 at the end of the third. The Scots took a 24-16 advantage in the fourth quarter, but wouldn’t be able to make up that deficit.

Blake Prior tallied 12 points to lead Highland. Brock Church finished with nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington lost a 59-30 contest to host Pleasant on Tuesday.

The Pirates were only outscored 11-7 in the first quarter, but the Spartans took a 13-7 edge in the second to lead 24-14 at the half. They would then win the second-half battle by a 35-16 margin to pull away for the decision.

