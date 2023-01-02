Highland’s Gilmore wins at Marion

Highland’s wrestling team claimed seventh place out of 32 scoring schools at the Marion Harding Classic, which was held Wednesday and Thursday.

The Scots scored 131.5 points over the two days. Also competing locally, Northmor was 25th with 27 points, Cardington was 26th with 18 and Mount Gilead took 29th with 10.

Highland was able to boast one champion in the meet, as Cael Gilmore took first place in the 138-pound weight class by beating Michael Fister of Northridge by a 3-0 count in the finals to cap off a 4-0 performance in the invitational.

Four more Scots took fourth place overall. Konner Blaney was 3-2 at 106 pounds to earn his place and Brendan Lester claimed fourth at 113 with a 4-2 record in the tournament. Caleb Wetzel went 3-2 at 132 and Remington Baker was 4-2 at 160 to also place.

Landon Pedigo went 3-2 at 285 pounds to place fifth in the meet. Matthew Scarbury took eighth at 144 for Highland, finishing 3-3 overall. Hunter Taylor picked up one win at 190 pounds.

For Northmor, Ashton Clark placed fourth at 175 pounds with a 3-2 mark in the tournament. Cohan Hurst finished eighth at 106, winning a pair of matches over the two days.

Brady Carr claimed one win at 120 pounds

Cardington got two wins at 165 pounds from Wyatt Denney.

Brandon Hughes won once at 113 pounds for the Pirates, as did Austin Valis at 138 and Cody Redmon at 285.

For Mount Gilead, Carter Goodrich won once at 190 pounds. Also winning one match was Nick Garvey at 215.

Medina Invitational Tournament

Three Northmor wrestlers participated in the Medina Invitational Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, with two of them placing in the prestigious meet.

Northmor scored 47 points on the day. Freshman Carson Campbell took second at 138 pounds to lead the team. He won his first two matches by pin and his next two by decision before falling by major decision in the finals.

Sophomore Cowin Becker took fourth at 126 pounds, going 4-2 over the two-day meet. At 113 pounds, freshman Ethan Amens won two matches in four tries.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

