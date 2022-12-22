MG boys pick up Tuesday win at East Knox

Staff Report

Mount Gilead picked up a KMAC win on Tuesday when the Indians traveled to East Knox and claimed a 52-42 decision.

MG pulled away in the fourth quarter in the contest after the first three periods were closely contested. East Knox led 8-4 after eight minutes of action, but the Indians surged in front 17-14 at the half. The Bulldogs regained the lead at 34-33 after three quarters, but the visitors took a 19-8 advantage over the final eight minutes to claim the win.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team was edged by Galion in overtime at home on Tuesday.

In their 82-79 loss, the Scots battled back late to send the game to an extra period. They trailed 21-12 after eight minutes of play and 40-32 at the intermission. Galion held a 55-46 lead going into the fourth, but Highland took a 24-15 advantage over those eight minutes to tie the game at 70. However, Galion took a 12-9 advantage in overtime to edge the Scots.

Gavin Toombs had a big game for Highland, scoring 37 points. He hit six three-pointers on the night. Aron West finished with 12 points, while Ranger Steck added three three-pointers in scoring 10 points and Kort Sears also had 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

Fredericktown took advantage of a big third quarter to top visiting Northmor on Tuesday by a 55-47 score.

The Golden Knights trailed 13-10 after eight minutes and 22-19 at the half, but were outscored 15-10 in the third to fall behind by eight points. Both teams scored 18 in the fourth quarter to allow the Freddies to maintain their lead.

Jax Wenger scored 20 points to lead Northmor. Max Lower added nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington attempted a late comeback at Centerburg on Tuesday, but couldn’t catch up to their hosts in falling by a 55-41 count.

The Trojans led 13-6 after the first quarter and extended their lead to a 31-10 score at the half and a 46-19 lead going into the final period. The Pirates would outscore their opponents 22-9 over those eight minutes, but would not be able to make up that deficit.

