MG swim team opens season

The Mount Gilead swim team competed against Harding, Elgin and River Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to open the season. They were 4th overall.

“Although our team is too small to fill all the events,” reported coach Dina Snow, “Mount Gilead nevertheless had some good races and a great time cheering on some of our brand new swimmers. Congrats to Emma Kincaid, Violet Carrick, Nolan Hershner and Owen Hershner for competing in their first swim meet!”

Kamry Grandstaff won the 100 back and also scored in the 100 free. Carson Mowery won the 200 IM and Luke Fraizer won the 100 breaststroke.

Cole Hershner was second in the 100 free and the 100 breast and Hayden McClelland was second in the 50 free and 100 back.

AJ Newson achieved PRs in both his 50 free and 100 breast and scored in both events. Wyatt Mowry earned a PR in his 50 free, and also scored and earned a PR with his 100 free time.

Jillian Jones scored in the 100 backstroke, Camryn Travis scored in the 100 breaststroke and Abby Kincaid dropped time in her 50 free.

In relay action, Hayden McClelland, Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer and Niles Bush were 2nd in the 200 medley relay, while Josh Davis, AJ Newson, Carson Mowery and Wyatt Mowery scored 3rd place points.

Owen Hershner, AJ Newson, Josh Davis and Carson Mowery were 3rd in the 200 freestyle relay, and Camryn Travis, Jillian Jones, Kamry Grandstaff and Violet Carrick also scored in the 200 free relay.

One of the most exciting races happened at the end of the meet with the boys 400 free relay. Carson Mowery stepped up at the last minute to fill in for Luke Frazier, and hung on to the lead achieved by Hayden McClelland, Cole Hershner and Wyatt Mowry to bring home the victory!

The Indians also traveled to Kenyon College on Saturday to compete in the Total Performance Invitational hosted by Granville and Tri-Valley High Schools.

“This was a very large meet, with over 23 teams. Some were Division 1 schools as well as highly competitive private schools. We attended mainly to have the opportunity to swim at the beautiful Kenyon facility,” said Snow. “Even though we didn’t score any points, several swimmers achieved some personal bests, including Wyatt Mowry, Niles Bush, Carson Mowery and Camryn Travis in the 100 breast, AJ Newson in both his 50 free and 100 breast, Hayden McClelland in his 50 free and 100 back, Jillian Jones in the 100 back, and Kendall Neal and Cassady Irwin in the 50 free. Luke Fraizer was just one place out of scoring position with his 11th place finish out of 34 competitors in the 100 breaststroke.”

Next up for the Indians is a home meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Marion Y against Kenton, Wynford, Pleasant and Beechcroft.

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.