Highland bowlers edged by Galion

Staff Report

Both Highland bowling teams were edged in competition against Galion on Wednesday.

The boys’ team fell by a 1755-1691 count. The overall high game was recorded by Scot Ben Harris, who rolled 190. Trevor Stewart added the overall high series of 351, while Cajun Crawford rolled a personal best of 159.

The girls’ match went to the Tigers by a 1621-1596 count. The team led going into the Baker games, but Galion was able to outscore them there to pick up the decision. Elyssa Reigles had the overall top game of 241 and high series of 418, which was one pin shy of tying the school record.

