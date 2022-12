Staff Report

Elgin pulled away from Cardington Tuesday night in claiming a 62-39 decision that dropped the Pirates to 3-2 on the year.

Cardington trailed 15-9 after the first quarter and then the Comets increased that advantage to a 34-19 halftime advantage. It was 53-31 after three periods, as Elgin went on to pick up the non-league victory.

