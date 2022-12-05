Posted on by

Sports Calendar


Wednesday, Dec, 7

• Galion at Highland, bowling, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Columbus Academy, girls’ basketball, 5:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Marion YMCA, swimming, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Wynford at Cardington, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Quad match at Northmor, wrestling, 6 p.m.

• Pleasant at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Crestline, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

• Gilead Christian at River Valley, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Crestline at Mount Gilead, bowling, 4:30 p.m.

• Shelby at Highland, bowling, 5 p.m.

• Highland at Harding, girls’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

• Danville at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Gilead Christian at High Point with Faith Christian, basketball, TBA.

• Mount Gilead at Granville Inv., swimming, TBA.

• Northmor at Big Walnut inv., wrestling, 9 a.m.

• Cardington at Bucyrus Inv., wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Highland Jeremy Ammons Kilted Klassic, wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Westerville Central Tournament, bowling, 12:30 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.

• Highland at Harding, boys’ basketball, 7 p.m.

• Danville at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12

• Cardington at Northmor, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at River Valley, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Cardington at Bucyrus, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Lucas at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

• Galion at Gilead Christian, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Highland at River Valley, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Cardington at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.