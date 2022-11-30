Highland tops Fredericktown on last second shot

Staff Report

Highland completed a fourth-quarter comeback at Fredericktown on Tuesday with a Brock Church buzzer-beating three-pointer to claim a 39-36 win.

After the teams both scored eight points in the first quarter, the Freddies took a 22-21 lead into the half and held a 30-28 advantage after three periods. However, they would take the fourth by an 11-6 margin to finish on top by three.

Gavin Toombs hit three three-pointers in scoring 14 points, while Church contributed 10 and Zach Church added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington improved to 2-0 in boys’ basketball Tuesday thanks to a road win over Ridgedale by a 57-34 score.

The Pirates only led 20-17 after the first quarter, but increased that advantage to a 30-21 margin by the half and then led 46-31 going into the fourth as they picked up the win.

A.J. Hall picked up 16 points to lead Cardington, while A.J. Brehm finished with 15.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was hot from the field in winning their season-opening boys’ basketball contest at Loudonville by a 70-55 margin Tuesday.

The Indians connected 11 times from three-point range in earning the win. While they trailed 18-15 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the half, they rallied to take a 22-8 edge in the third quarter. Leading 51-39, they would then add 19 points to their score in the fourth to continue pulling away.

Matthew Bland led the team with 23 points, while Aaron Gannon had five three-pointers in scoring 20 and Rowan Fitizpatrick added three in tallying 17.

Northmor Golden Knights

Centerburg rallied in the second half to edge visiting Northmor by a 51-49 count in a KMAC boys’ basketball contest.

After taking an 11-10 lead in the first quarter, the Golden Knights extended their advantage to a 28-20 margin by the half. However, Centerburg took a 20-10 advantage in the third quarter to lead by two points and they were able to hold that advantage at the end of the game.

Jaxson Wenger scored 12 points to lead Northmor, while Maxton Lower added 10 and Hunter Fulk finished with nine.

