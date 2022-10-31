MG, Northmor fall in football postseason

Mount Gilead ran into a powerful Worthington Christian offense in the school’s first-ever playoff game on Friday.

The visiting Indians found themselves in a 14-0 hole after 12 minutes of play and the score was 21-0 before they would get on the board in the second period. Matthew Bland ran for a 12-yard touchdown and then passed to Gabe Simpson for a two-point conversion to make it 21-8.

Unfortunately for the Indians, they would give up two more touchdowns before the half and then gave up a score in the third quarter to trail 42-8. It would by 42-14 after the third when Garrett George ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

George would add a 75-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, but WC also added a pair of touchdowns to finish on top by a 55-20 count.

Special teams hurt the Indians in the game. While they were only out-gained 389-332, they gave up both a punt and kick return for touchdowns.

George ran for 172 yards in the game, while Bland passed for 106 and ran for 54. Both Simpson (34 yards) and Cam Vickers (29) had a pair of catches.

Northmor Golden Knights

While visiting Northmor tallied 349 yards and four touchdowns at Bellaire in their first-round football playoff contest, the Golden Knights found themselves on the wrong side of a 54-27 score in a Saturday afternoon shootout.

After giving up a pair of touchdowns, Northmor got on the board in the first quarter on a three-yard run by Max Lower. However, their opponents would maintain a commanding lead with a pair of second quarter scores. While A.J. Bower was able to hit Bo Landin for a 39-yard touchdown, the score was 28-14 against Northmor at the half.

Lower would score on a 75-yard run in the third quarter, but Bellaire would tally three touchdowns in that period to lead 47-20 going into the fourth. The teams would trade touchdowns in the fourth, with Northmor scoring on a 38-yard pass from Bower to Landin.

Lower finished his high school football career with 222 yards on the ground. He also caught one pass for 18 yards. Bower completed eight passes for 127 yards, with Landin catching four balls for 103 of that total.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

