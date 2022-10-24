Northmor moves on in VB tournament

Northmor moved on in the DIvision III volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Competing at sixth-seeded Liberty Union, the Golden Knights, who were the 13th seed, pulled off the win.

After winning the first set 27-25, they were upended 25-20 in the second to tie the match at one set each. However, they would recover to win the next two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-20.

They will now move on to take on seventh-seeded Pleasant Thursday at 6 p.m. The contest will be hosted by Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was topped by host Ridgedale Wednesday evening in the first round of the Division IV volleyball tournament.

The Rockets were able to outlast the Indians in the match, winning in three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-21.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

