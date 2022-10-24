Local runners advance to regional XC meet

Morrow County sent a lot of cross country runners to regionals on Saturday.

Competing at Hilliard Darby in the district meet, both the Mount Gilead and Northmor boys’ teams won their races to advance in the postseason. Also having high enough team finishes to move on were the Lady Indians, Lady Golden Knights and both Highland squads. Individuals from both Cardington teams also qualified for this Saturday’s action at Pickerington North High School.

Competing in the first of two Division III boys’ races, Mount Gilead had five of the top seven runners in cruising to the championship with 19 points. Second-place Berne Union had 70 points.

Will Baker won the race in 16:12.98, while Reed Supplee took second in 16:16.98 and Parker Bartlett ran third in 16:19.08. Aaron Gannon took sixth place in 16:47.72, while Owen Hershner placed seventh with a time of 16:52.22. Also, Nathan Smith finished 33rd in 19:05.97 and Luke Fraizer took 41st in 19:33.74.

Competing in the second Division III race, Northmor took first place with 66 points. Second-place Fredericktown had 79. Ryan Lehman finished second in 16:36.77 to pace the Golden Knights. Next was Lucas Weaver, who ran fifth in 16:52.71. David Blunk took 13th in 17:26.11, while Connor Radojcsics finished 18th in 17:48.04. Bryce Cooper took 30th with a time of 18:20.69, Ethan Amens ran 36th in 18:58.33 and Levi Hunter placed 51st in 20:02.09.

Northmor’s girls’ team took second in the second Division III race, with Kate Lehman placing sixth in 19:52.63. Natalie Hunter ran 12th in 21:16.12, while Ryann Brinkman took 13th with a time of 21:16.37. Lyla Bishop finished 34th in 23:03.37, Shelby Cooper took 37th in 23:18.12 and Maizy Brinkman was 38th in 23:23.11. Also, Sarah Abrams placed 59th in 24:25.88.

Mount Gilead ran third in the first Division III girls’ race. Kimberly Staley took seventh place in 20:31.74 to lead the team, while Haley Pfeifer ran ninth in 20:50.03. Danielle Pohlkotte claimed 30th in 22:53, Karley Wallace ran 33rd with a time of 23:00.49 and Madilyn Elson placed 35th in 23:09.23. Also, Grace Shipman was 41st in 23:59.49 and Rebeka Clark finished 53rd in 25:57.25.

Both Highland teams finished third in their respective Division II races. The boys were led by Joel Roberts, who took eighth place in 17:14.04. Cael Gilmore finished 11th in 17:32.18, while Hunter Bolton ran 13th in 17:51.97. Matthew Miller placed 16th in 18:01.68 and Caleb Wetzel was 17th in 18:14.93. Grath Garee took 21st in 18:30.39, while Brendan Lester finished 26th in 18:44.39.

The Lady Scots were led by Lauren Garber’s eighth-place finish in 20:55.17. Kindylle Mallow took 14th in 21:48.92, while Shelby Conley was 27th in 24:29.67, Riley Matthews finished 28th in 24:46.17, Abbie Pruett took 29th in 24:53.42 and Morgan Snider ran 30th in 25:02.43. Also, Brooklyn Damron claimed 37th place in 25:52.36.

The Cardington girls finished sixth in their race, but advanced two runners to regionals. Loey Hallabrin took third place with a time of 19:40.62, while Magi Hallabrin ran fourth in 19:50.75. Morgan White was 30th in 22:46.62, Gracie Meade took 36th in 23:13.62 and Meghan Greenawalt placed 89th in 29:24.88.

Cardington finished seventh in their DIvision III boys’ race. Advancing to regionals was Aidan Reitmire, who was ninth in 17:10.25. A.J. Brehm finished 31st in 18:44.72 and Brayden Rammelsberg placed 36th in 19:20.92. Brandon Hughes took 53rd in 20:13.07 and Isaac Dela Cruz finished 64th in 21:19.72, while Ryan Clinger placed 65th in 21:22.73 and Brayden Lackey was 78th in 25:08.74.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

