Highland, Northmor in playoffs despite losses

Highland struggled offensively in losing 42-7 at home to Clear Fork in a battle for the MOAC championship.

Both teams entered the contest with perfect 6-0 records in the league. The Scots, who were held to 131 yards against the Colts, finish the regular season 7-3, 6-1.

The score was only 7-0 after 12 minutes of play, but Clear Fork picked up a pair of touchdowns in both the second and third periods to lead 35-0 going into the fourth. The Scots got a 38-yard scoring pass from Zach Church to Gavin Toombs to get on the board early in the fourth, but wouldn’t be able to get back into the game.

Dane Nauman finished with 79 yards on the ground for Highland. Church completed 2-of-5 passes for 52 yards, with Toombs catching a pair of passes for 38 of that total.

Highland still finished in seventh place in Region 18 of Division V to advance to the playoffs with a first-round home game. They will play Defiance Tinora.

Northmor Golden Knights

Host Loudonville was able to hold off Northmor Friday night to claim a 28-21 win.

The Golden Knights, who finished the regular season 5-5, 2-5 in league play, trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but got a 22-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Bower to Hunter Fulk to tie the game in the second. Unfortunately for Northmor, Loudonville returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and then added another to lead 21-7.

Before the half, Bower hit Fulk again, this time for a 31-yard touchdown to keep the Golden Knights within seven going into the break. After a scoreless third quarter, Loudonville got back on the board midway through the fourth. Northmor got a two-yard scoring run by Max Lower late in the quarter, but wouldn’t get closer than a seven-point margin.

Bower hit on 15-of-36 passes for 206 yards. Fulk had five catches for 78 yards, while Bo Landin added two for 67. Lower finished with five catches for 45 yards and added 100 yards on the ground.

Northmor still made the playoffs as the 15th seed in Division VI, Region 23. They will travel to Bellaire for their first-round contest.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS