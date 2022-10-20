Season ends for soccer teams

Staff Report

Highland’s boys’ soccer team wouldn’t be able to get past a powerful Columbus Academy squad in the sectional finals Wednesday night.

The visiting Scots found themselves in a big hole at the half and wound up falling by a 14-1 margin. Caleb Hunter scored the team’s goal early in the second half.

During the course of the year, four Highland records were broken. Hunter, a senior, set a new season record for assists with 13 and also holds the career assist record with 22. For goals, junior Zane Sheets scored 21 this year to set that record and also currently holds the career record with 35.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ soccer team fell to visiting River Valley on Tuesday in the Division II sectionals by a 4-2 count.

River Valley took a 2-1 lead into the half. While the Scots were able to tie the score in the second half, the Vikings rallied with two straight goals to earn the win.

