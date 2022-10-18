Highland advances past Heath in boys’ soccer sectionals

Staff Report

For the second straight year, the Highland boys’ soccer team advanced to the second round of the Central District playoffs.

The Scots, hosting Heath on Monday, scored three goals in both halves to tally a 6-0 win.

Caleb Hunter staked the team to a 2-0 lead with a pair of first-half goals — one assisted upon by Patrick Bracken. Late in the half, Malin Fichtner passed to Zane Sheets, who recorded the team’s third score.

In the second half, Hunter would score again to record a hat trick in the game. Sheets added his second score, while Fichtner also lit up the scoreboard. Mason Keller had an assist for the Scots in the second half, while Hendrick Karya was perfect in goal on the night.

