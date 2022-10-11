League winning streak ends for Highland VB

Staff Report

Highland’s 10-year streak of perfect play in league volleyball contests came to an end Monday night at Galion.

The Scots (17-3, 11-1 in the MOAC) fell on the road by scores of 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25 and 11-15. The loss ends a 136-match winning streak in conference matches — second only to Dublin Coffman’s 145-match streak. Highland started their streak on Oct. 11, 2012 with a win over Buckeye Valley.

Kameron Stover had 32 kills and 16 digs for the Scots, while Larsen Terrill finished with 49 assists, 19 digs and 10 kills. Camryn Miller had 16 digs and also was 33-for-33 in serve receptions. Also, Zoya Winkelfoos added 17 digs and seven kills and Brooke Schott finished with eight kills and six blocks.

