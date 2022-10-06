Highland girls win Senior Night soccer contest

Staff Report

The Highland Lady Scots (7-4-2) won their Senior Night soccer game over Whetstone by a 5-1 margin.

Before the match, the team honored seniors Mackenzie Blubaugh, Makayla Woods, Cami Hilton, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek and Kendall Rogers.

They would then take a 3-0 lead in the first half on two goals by Bryn Orr and one from Ava Fichtner. Kiersten Holcomb tallied a pair of assists, while Amarie Morgan had one.

In the second half, Arnett-Tomasek tallied an unassisted goal and also recorded a new school record in assists on a pass to Morgan for the team’s final goal. With that assist, she set new records for both a season (10) and career (26).

