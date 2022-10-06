Local golfers compete in Division II, III boys’ district meets

Staff Report

The Northmor golf team finished sixth in the Division III district meet hosted by Turnberry Wednesday.

Grant Bentley shot 80 to lead the team. He finished in a three-way tie for 10th place in the meet. Both Cooper Thomas and Drew Hammond shot 100 to finish in a tie for 26th, while Caiden Martinez finished 32nd with a round of 115 and Ryan Diehl had a score of 118 to place 33rd.

Also competing in the meet was Steven Street of Mount Gilead. He shot 83 and finished in a four-way tie for 14th place.

Division II boys

Emerson Grassbaugh of Highland competed Wednesday at the Division II golf district meet at Turnberry.

The Scot senior shot 87 on the day to place 27th in the competition.

