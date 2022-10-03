Highland splits two boys’ soccer contests

Staff Report

Highland fell at Mansfield Senior in a Thursday boys’ soccer game by a 10-0 count.

The score was 4-0 at the half and the Tygers added six more goals in the second half to pull away for the decision.

The Scots turned things around quickly, though, and beat Crestview by a 2-1 score in a road Saturday game.

Caleb Hunter gave Highland a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on an assist by Cody Thomas. Crestview would tie the game at the midpoint of the second half, but Highland was able to rally to get the game winning goal a bit later when Zane Sheets scored off a Pat Bracken pass.

