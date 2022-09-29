Northmor’s Miley advances to girls’ district golf meet

Staff Report

On Wednesday, Northmor’s Katelyn Miley advanced to the district meet at the Division II girls’ golf sectional hosted by Mentel Memorial.

Miley shot 89 to tie for ninth overall in the competition and earn the first of three individual bids to districts.

Overall, the Golden Knights finished fifth with a team score of 421. The top three teams moved on to the next level of competition. Kathryn Dean shot 110 to tie for 19th place, while both Braelyn Ingles and Brooklyn Kissling both had rounds of 111 to be part of a four-way tie for 21st. Also, Ava Pernia shot 117 to place 27th.

Cardington had one girl compete at Mentel Memorial. Miranda Kintz finished 38th after shooting 142.

